BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The revelry got going this afternoon at several local taverns and clubs.

House of Reardon in Binghamton was crowded as folks enjoyed ham and cabbage dinners, corned beef sandwiches and pizza.

The dinners were also available through curbside pickup.

Over on Binghamton’s Westside, the AOH Hall was decked out for the holiday as revelers enjoyed Guinness beer and shots of Jameson.

This evening, the band The Shambles will perform at AOH.

Saint Patrick’s Church on Leroy Street is hosting a Hooley until 8 tonight in its gym.

And the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums are out and about performing at Cortese at 7 p.m., The Old Union Hotel at 8 and Beer Tree Factory at 9.