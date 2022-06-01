JOHNSON CITY, NY – Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age tale “Little Women” is being brought to the stage by SRO Productions starting this weekend.

The story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, was first developed as a Broadway musical in 2005.

It’s set during the Civil War with period costumes and sets.

Endwell native and recent Binghamton University graduate Sarah Wallikas portrays Jo, the independent tomboy of the group.

Wallikas says the production is a showcase of amazing local talent.

“Me and the other girls that are playing the March sisters, we would have sister bonding. We’d take those dumb little online quizzes to see which March sister are you. Little moments like that you can see be relayed onto the stage. The connections you see between us cast members on stage are real because we spent so long together during the rehearsal process through all the ups and downs,” she says.

The musical includes 10 actors playing 18 roles and will be accompanied by a small orchestra.

Little Women is being performed at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage this weekend and next.

Showtimes are 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 o’clock on Sundays.

Tickets are 25 dollars, 23 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at http://SROProductionsOnline.com.