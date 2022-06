A new concert series in the Southbridge section of Binghamton is back this weekend.

Southside Sundays is back this Sunday.

Pasty White and Rocket 88 will play a free concert in the Southside Commons located on South Washington Street at 2 p.m.

The shows are organized by the Southside Neighborhood Assembly with sponsorship from The City of Binghamton Parks and Rec and Mirabito.