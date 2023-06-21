BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local theater group is drawing parallels between the treatment of women in factories a century ago with challenges to the rights of women today.

Southern Tier Actors Read, or STAR, is doing a staged reading of These Shining Lives.

Based on a true story, the play portrays the lives of women working in a 1920s radium dial watch factory and their fight for better working conditions.

Radium, which was considered medicinal at the time, was poisoning the women who later sued all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for compensation.

Director Barbara Vartanian thinks the play is perfect for our times.

“I think if people are interested in women’s issues they might want to come check this play out. But its more than women, its about people overcoming barriers, overcoming rejection and dismissal from employers who just did not care about their welfare and really persisting,” she says.

These Shining Lives will have three performances at the Phelps Mansion Museum on Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st at 7 and Sunday July 2nd at 2:30.

Admission is 15 dollars.

Tickets are available at the door or can be reserved by calling the Phelps box office at 722-4873.