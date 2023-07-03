BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another shooting happened in Binghamton, and police say it was not a random act, the same victim has been shot two different times in the month of June.

At roughly 12:38 a.m. patrol officers responded to 33 Mygatt street for a report of shots fired.

Officers located an 18 year-old male with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

He was transported to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Binghamton Police say that the same individual was shot near 28 Exchange Street on June 17th.

Two people have been charged in the investigation, including 21 year old Tyrique Ellison from Johnson City and 18 year old Romanah Whitmore of Binghamton.

Both are charged with tampering with physical evidence.