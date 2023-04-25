TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sheriff Fred Akshar has been leading the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for 100 days. Today, he broke down his administration’s progress.

Akshar says that he and Undersheriff Sammy Davis have prioritized transforming the Broome County Jail.

He says that the BCSO has made the following changes to the Jail:

Launched an aggressive recruitment effort – hiring 29 new Corrections Officers

Doubled visitation hours for families and loved ones

Created a Reentry Reform Work Group of local health, workforce and social service professionals, advocates and previously incarcerated individuals to ensure inmates get the assistance they need while incarcerated to become productive, contributing members to society when they leave

Restored 30 active programs for inmates

Worked to create a full-time Corrections Investigation Unit with a K9 to help curb drug smuggling attempts

Akshar says that another goal of his administration has been to engage with the community and be transparent.

They’ve done the following:

Doubled community engagement officers and scheduled Public Safety Town Hall Meetings

Performed a review of every BCSO policy and made updates. They’ve updated officer training and re-education to ensure the team is fully trained on implicit bias, the duty to intervene, and the use of force

Soon they will launch a Broome County Sheriff’s App that will provide community members with public safety updates and allow inmates and families to communicate more easily.

“None of these changes would be possible without the support, dedication, and commitment of those wearing the uniform, serving and protecting our community every day,” said Akshar. “They embody the service, integrity and honor required by their chosen profession to help keep Broome County’s families safe.”

“Together, we’ve hit the ground running on our way to building a better, safer community for everyone in Broome County, but we are just getting started.”