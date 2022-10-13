VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local senior living center is giving its residents the opportunity to take their concerns directly to a local lawmaker.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo visited the Hearth at Castle Gardens senior living community in Vestal to discuss her priorities and take questions from residents.

Kristen Fata, the Senior Life Advisor says many of the seniors stay up to date on current events and want to be educated on our area’s political campaigns.

Senior Life Advisor with Hearth at Castle Gardens Kristen Fata says, “They wanted to, the residents, be involved in the process because they’re part of this community, they’re part of the Greater Binghamton community, and they still hold an interest in what goes on and want to be able to voice their opinion when it comes voting time.”

State Senator Fred Akshar was also invited to the political presentation, but he had to postpone today’s meeting and expects to be back in 2 weeks. Lupardo focused on issues specific to the Greater Binghamton area.

The general election takes place on November 8th.