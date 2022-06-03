BINGHAMTON, NY – On National Donut Day, Dunkin Donuts teamed up with the Salvation Army to show appreciation for the first responders in our hometown.

The morning of June 3rd, more than two-hundred donuts were delivered to first responders in the Binghamton Police and Binghamton Fire Departments, as well as UHS General Hospital, city government offices, and several other community partners.

In celebration of National Donut Day, Dunkin offered customers a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations.

Multi Unit Manager for Binghamton, Dunkin Donuts, Fred Devita says, “We’re doing it because we have to give back to the community. The community supports us, takes care of us, and we need to give back and recognize those who help us every single day and go unnoticed. We need to take care of the people that take care of us in times of crisis, and this is a great way for us to say thank you, especially on National Donut Day.”

Salvation Army celebrated the first ever Donut Day in Chicago, 1983.

It was originally established to commemorate the work of two-hundred and fifty Salvation Army volunteers who traveled oversees to provide support and make donuts for troops on the front lines of World War One.