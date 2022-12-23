BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Agency and The Rob Salamida Co. are teaming up to bring a new initiative to Broome County.

The two have created the “Taste of Broome County” Box which features two 32 oz. bottles of Salamida’s Original State Fair Spiedie Sauce and two bottles of Pinch seasoning.

The box also displays The Agency’s Made In Broome program logo.

The Made In Broome Program was launched in 2017 and is meant to bring awareness to and celebrate the many products made right here in Broome County.

This is the first of many partnerships between The Agency and local businesses as they hope to expand the Made In Broome brand to all local products.

The Agency says that “Companies may utilize the Made in Broome trademark on any consumer or manufactured good or food item made in Broome County. Interested companies must contact The Agency for permission prior to use of the mark. The Made in Broome insignia may be printed onto existing product labels or attached as a separate label/sticker to be provided by The Agency.”

The Taste of Broome County box can be found locally at Satico’s on Washington Avenue in Endicott or at the Taste of New York stores on 840 Front Street and in the Southern Tier Welcome Center off Route-81.

You can also order it online at salamidas.com.