BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Rural Health Network of South Central New York is challenging the public to prioritize self care and being healthy.

Earlier today, the Rural Health Network announced its second annual virtual fundraising event called On the Hunt for Good Health.



The fundraiser challenges participants with activities that align with the organization’s mission, transportation, food systems, and well-being.



For transportation, the challenge is called make your own marathon.



Participants have two weeks to reach 26 miles worth of movement, whether it be via walking, bicycle, swimming, or anything besides an auto-vehicle.



The Director of Resource Development, Cindy Martin says that 26 miles represents the average distance to a health appointment in our region of the state.

Cindy Martin, the Director of Resource Development at Rural Health Network of South Central New York says, “We knew we wanted something that was a physical challenge, something that was doable for everybody that also encouraged some healthy eating, and we wanted a challenge that anybody could customize to how am I feeling, what are my personal health goals right now.”

The next activity challenges participants to shop at farm stands and farmer’s markets to eat healthy, and shop local.



The final challenge focuses on well-being and can be customized to fit anyone’s lifestyle, such as talking with a friend, meditating, or reading a book.



The fundraiser runs until October 2nd, and the organization has reached 40% of its financial goal.



To find out more, and to register to participate, visit https://rhnscny.org/