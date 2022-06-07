BINGHAMTON, NY – Interested in traveling back in time or to space?

Come to History Con at Roberson Museum and Science Center to explore the lifeways of the Haudenosaunee people through interactive workshops and the night sky with themed planetarium shows.

Several guest speakers will delve into the culture of the Indigeneous Americans who once lived on the land where the museum now sits.

Participants will also use Ancestry dot com to discover meaningful facts about the history of Binghamton and their own family.

Even if learning about antiquity is not your favorite pastime, Marketing and Events Coordinator Emily Kuebler says there’s something for everyone.

“We have the planetarium shows that usually cost an extra four dollars but are included in the price of the ticket and the Broome County Historical Society’s little workshop will be really cool because it’s really just about touching things and putting your hands on things and that’s not normally something you get to do with historical items; so that I think will be pretty cool even if you don’t have a huge interest in history,” she says.

The event takes place on Saturday June 18th from 10 to 4.

Tickets are five dollars for members and fifteen for nonmembers.