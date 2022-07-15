BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Both Broome County and the NYS Department of Transportation will be out next week doing work, and here is where it is planned.

The New York State DOT will be closing Clubhouse Road starting Monday, July 18th. Clubhouse Road will be closed from NYS Route 434 to Lennox Drive in the City of Binghamton. There will be a detour set up to direct traffic to Vestal Avenue and Lennox Drive. Local traffic will continue to have access to the area, including driveway access from Lennox Drive.

This set of closures and detours are expected to be in place for approximately one week.

Also, the Broome County Department of Public Works announced the anticipated schedule for the upcoming week;

Paving will begin on Main St. & Bridge St. in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps

Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Rd.

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek Rds.

Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Rd., Pierce Creek Rd., and Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on Powers Rd. in Conklin, Hyde St. in Whitney Point & various other County roads

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system

As with any outdoor work, scheduling is subject to change due to weather conditions. There will be signage to inform the public.