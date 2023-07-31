TOWN OF BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of its newest home and handed over the keys to a new family.

Over the weekend, Broome County’s Habitat for Humanity held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the family moving into 3492 Margery Street in the Town of Binghamton.

The Land Bank identified the house as a problem property and purchased it from the Town in 2019.

Years later, with the work of the habitat crew, it now has 3 bedrooms and one and a half baths, plus a large, unfinished basement.

The couple, moving into the property are Pakistani immigrants.

The husband has lived in the Binghamton area for 20 years, and his new wife just recently immigrated to the States.

Executive Director of the Broome County Habitat for Humanity, Lateisha Judge says, “They’re a lovely couple. He has done more than his share of sweat equity, what we call sweat equity here at Habitat, where, the partner family actually helps in the building of their home. He and his brother have been strong volunteers, they’ve been a dream to work with, our crew loves them, and they’re actually hoping to continue volunteering even past the completion of this home.”

Judge says that this was a long time coming, as the owner has applied for the property several times.

And the site was the victim of a burglary in February in which thieves stole tools valued at $4,400.

The construction crew added a ramp to accommodate for any mobility difficulties.

Judge says that a lot of the building materials, including shingles and doors were donated.