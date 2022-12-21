BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County court, a repeat Binghamton offender pled guilty to Burglary in the 3rd Degree and is heading to state prison.

In September, Justin Anderson broke into a home on Mygatt Street in the City of Binghamton and attempted to steal property.

The resident, who knew Anderson, forced him out of the house by striking him with a metal pipe.

Anderson also has a previous felony conviction for Attempted Burglary in the 2nd Degree from 2017.

He will be sentenced to 2-4 years in New York State prison on March 16th.

“Fortunately, the Binghamton Police responded quickly and prevented further violence. Repeat offenders need to understand that they will be subject to State prison sentences.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.