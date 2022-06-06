BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week.

At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased female.

The body has been identified as Debra Scott, 64 years-old of Johnson City.

An autopsy was conducted at an area hospital and the cause of Scott’s death is still undetermined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.