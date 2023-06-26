BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – CHOW can stack food supplies in its warehouse much easier thanks to a generous donation from the Raymond Corporation.

Raymond announced today that it gave the anti-hunger organization a fully refurbished Reach-Fork truck worth more than 10 thousand dollars.

The forklift replaces one that Raymond had given to CHOW back in 2017 that is nearing the end of its useful life.

The Reach-Fork truck easily lifts pallets weighing thousands of pounds and has a long life rechargeable battery.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says the non-profit is distributing 37 percent more food than it was last year.

“We’ve had it for a few weeks and everyone who uses it loves it because it makes their jobs and lives a little bit easier. People often thank us at CHOW for the good work that we do. But, the truth is we couldn’t do the good work that we do without good partners and good folks like Raymond Corporation,” he says.

Reverend Joe Sellepack is the Executive Director of the Broome County Council of Churches which operates CHOW.

\He says they reached out to Raymond to inquire about purchasing a used forklift to replace their older one and were pleasantly surprised with the forklift inventor opted to donate one again.

You can support CHOW with monetary donations by going to http://BroomeCouncil.net/donate.