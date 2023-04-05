TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Port Crane man is facing five felony weapons charges and several misdemeanors following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place on Monday. April 3rd.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic argument over house chores that escalated into physical choking and death threats with a loaded gun.

According to the alleged victim, her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Stephen Pudiak, became irate during an argument and placed a loaded 9mm handgun against her temple, threatening to murder her.

Pudiak then allegedly choked the victim, told her to say goodbye to her 3-year-old daughter, who was also at the residence, and repeatedly pointed the gun at her saying, “Bang! Bang!”

The victim said that she snuck away from their Town of Fenton residence to file charges when Pudiak fell asleep.

Following the report from the victim, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home and took Pudiak into custody without incident.

Due to the nature of the call, deputies seized Pudiak’s firearms for eveidence as part of a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order.

They found that five of Pudiak’s firearms were illegal for him to possess, along with six 30-round high-capacity magazines.

He has been charged with the following:

(5) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felonies)

(6) Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

A total of 11 guns were found in the residence (pictured below).