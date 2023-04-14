BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 13th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 100 Robert Street 7-10 in Binghamton.
Investigators found the following items:
- One loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson brand handgun
- Pistol ammunition
- Approximately 45.9 grams of cocaine
- $7,264 in suspected drug proceeds
- Items used for weighing and packaging narcotics
As a result, 33-year-old Daquan Brown was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
- (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree