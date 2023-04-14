BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 13th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 100 Robert Street 7-10 in Binghamton.

Investigators found the following items:

  • One loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson brand handgun
  • Pistol ammunition
  • Approximately 45.9 grams of cocaine
  • $7,264 in suspected drug proceeds
  • Items used for weighing and packaging narcotics

As a result, 33-year-old Daquan Brown was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
  • (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
  • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree