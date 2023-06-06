BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Police are searching for 2 men who engaged in a gun fight on the city’s Northside.

Police say the shootout occurred in the vicinity of 32 Doubleday Street between Emmett and Chenango Streets.

Both men were shooting at each other from a distance.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male wearing red sweatpants, white shoes, a white T-shirt and a black bandana last seen running toward Chenango Street.

The other man was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark colored pants and took off in a dark colored car toward Emmett.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 772-7080.