BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just after noon today, a New York State Trooper was patrolling Vestal Avenue in Binghamton when they spotted what was thought to be a stolen vehicle.

The trooper allegedly approached the vehicle, but as they did, the vehicle drove away.

The trooper began pursuing the alleged stolen vehicle and both turned South onto Park Avenue.

The pursuit lasted a minute or two until the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle increased to dangerous speeds while swerving across lanes and through traffic.

The trooper stopped their pursuit due to safety concerns.

The reported vehicle is a White Buick Encore.

