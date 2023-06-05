BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Bring out the lawn chairs and blankets and prepare for a Summer full of local talent.

Broome County announced its plans for the 2023 Broome Bands Together Summer concert series.

It’s a number of free, community concerts that will be held weekly at Otsiningo Park.

Families are invited to find a space on the lawn, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy free live music from local bands such as The Yada Yadas, The Shambles, 2 Dollar Pistol and many more.

Brenda Gowe, Broome County’s Director of Parks and Rec says that all of the shows will take place at the stage at Otsiningo.

“We’ve got concerts scheduled every Tuesday night from 6 to 8. There’s going to be ten bands performing throughout the Summer, here on this beautiful stage. We’ve got some rain dates built into the schedule so there will be great music all the way till the end of August,” she says.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Beer Tree Brew, Downtown Danny’s, Here’s the Twist, and BNB Kettle Corn.

CHOW will have a truck on site, and will be collecting non-perishable foods and monetary donations at each concert.

Beard of the Bees will kickoff the series tomorrow followed by Matthew Cornwell and L-Bonti on June 13th.

To see the schedule of all of the performances, visit http://GoBroomeCounty.com, or check out Broome County Parks on Facebook.