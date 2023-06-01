BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over at Binghamton Photo on Cedar Street, which is part of the Bundy Museum campus, Oxford native Jim Root is showing off images he’s taken from around the world.

“Life Is Water” explores the intersection of water, communities and nature.

Root typically prints his digital images in a very large scale, and mounts them behind acrylic.

He took the photos, some using a drone, in Indonesia, Guatemala, Florida and in the Caribbean.

Root, who also produces a TV show for the Sportsmen Channel, grew up fishing and playing along the Chenango River.

“I’ve always been drawn to water everywhere in the world. It amazes me how different it is. Even in some regions, like in the Bahamas, where you’ll see any shade of blue that you can imagine depending on where you are. I think it’s just a beautiful thing,” he says.

Root will be on hand for his first-ever solo show tomorrow evening from 6 to 9.

The show will be up for 2 months.

For more information on his work, go to http://DropShotProductions.com.

