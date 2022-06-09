ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott resident sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle this afternoon in the Village of Endicott.

The Endicott Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 1:55 p.m. on the 100 block of N. McKinley Avenue in the Village of Endicott.

The motor vehicle, a 2016 Acura, was traveling westbound out of the parking lot of the Apple Foods Store and struck a pedestrian, a 59-year-old male from Endicott, who was crossing the street on N. McKinley Avenue. The male subject, who sustained critical injuries, was transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment.

The operator of the vehicle, a 35-year-old female from Binghamton, was not injured as a result of the accident.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.