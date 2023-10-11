BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the extremely limited number of available housing options across the local community.

Broome County has enacted a new emergency order that prohibits New York City residents from using NYC housing vouchers within the county. The order is part of the county’s State of Emergency that was issued in May and is related to the City’s attempt to relocate large groups of people to Upstate dwellings.

“New York City is once again trying to relocate individuals with virtually no communication with the rest of the state and no plan in place for how they will track individuals participating in their program. The situation has not changed in Broome County since May: we have a very limited number of places for our own residents to live, both temporarily and long-term. Beyond that, our human resources system is at capacity and our healthcare system continues to be pushed to its limit in the wake of COVID. The limited resources we have are for Broome County residents first and foremost,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The housing vouchers are part of New York City’s Family Homelessness & Eviction Prevention Supplement program which provides a housing allowance to eligible NYC families currently living in a homeless shelter or are at risk of becoming homeless. Under the program, which was created by New York City, the vouchers are worth the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rate for the county in which they are used.

In Broome County, the NYC FHEPS vouchers are worth $904 for a one-bedroom unit. This leaves residents of Broome County who are eligible for housing assistance at a significant disadvantage in finding housing since their housing allowance is far less than the amount set by NYC FHEPS. According to the county, the continued use of the NYC FHEPS vouchers would result in local families being priced out of their apartments in Broome County, furthering the local homeless crisis.

The County Executive’s Office is working alongside Sheriff Fred Akshar, the County Department of Social Services, and other agencies that may be affected by the arrival of relocated persons. Since May, the Sheriff’s Office has worked to educate local hotels and landlords about the State of Emergency and other associated emergency orders and is the lead agency on their enforcement.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of the residents of Broome County remains unwavering, despite New York City’s varied and continued efforts to surreptitiously relocate large groups of individuals in our community. The latest housing voucher scheme is set to price local families out of much-needed housing, increasing homelessness and creating unsafe situations for our residents across Broome County, especially those already receiving public assistance. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to our partnership with the County Executive and the men and women serving and protecting our community remain committed to doing everything we can to keep our residents and their families safe,” said Akshar.

The county faces many additional concerns such as how New York City will conduct building inspections for this program, how individuals in the program will be tracked, where they will go when the five-year program expires, and who will provide additional services they may require while living outside of New York City.