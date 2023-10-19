TOWN OF CHENANGO (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new place for our canine friends to run and frolic off leash.

Broome County cut the ribbon on a new dog park located at Otsiningo Park North off Upper Front Street near the Northgate Plaza.

The fenced in park has two sections, one for larger dogs and one for smaller.

There are also secure entry areas for dog owners to remove and put on leashes when entering and exiting.

Plus, walking paths, benches, trees, water bowls and poop bags.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the 95 thousand dollar project was bolstered by an online voting contest.

“Not only did everybody in Broome County voice their support, but when it came time to vote for a $25,000 grant from PetSafe, our residents showed their support and won us that grant. We couldn’t have built this park without that grant and certainly not without everyone in the community who helped us win it,” he says.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Brenda Gow says the project would have cost twice as much had it not been that county workers did the majority of the work, installing everything but the fencing.

Garnar says it will be a convenient place for travelers on Interstate 81 to stop to walk their dogs, and while they’re at it, perhaps patronize one of the businesses along Upper Front.

There are strict rules governing use of the park.

It’s open daily from dawn to dusk.