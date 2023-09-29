BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Those looking to take preventative action against COVID-19 this fall can do so at several pharmacies across Broome County.

After a delayed arrival, the new COVID boosters are now available at many locations across the community.

As illnesses continue to rise, Healthcare professionals are encouraging everyone to vaccinate against a trio of viruses this season.

Currently, you can make an appointment for the COVID booster at Walgreens, CVS and Weis.

Wegmans if also offering the shot and is accepting walk-ins.

Those who do not have insurance but are in need of a vaccine can receive one from the Broome County Health Department by appointment only.

