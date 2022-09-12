BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department is making the latest COVID booster shot available at a series of vaccination clinics.

The health department has launched its Boost It Broome campaign offering the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that was specifically designed to account for the highly-contagious omicron variant.

The first clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine will be held tomorrow from 11 to 1 at the Career and Community Services Center at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The health department will also hold a Pfizer clinic at its offices on Front Street in Binghamton on September 29th from 1 to 3.

Other clinics offering Pfizer and Moderna have already filled up.

To register, go to http://GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.