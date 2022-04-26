BINGHAMTON, NY – A magical exhibit is coming to the Ross Park Zoo.

Organizers are calling the exhibit the Imagination Forest.



The Imagination Forest aims to advance awareness and stewardship of our natural environment, a place to connect directly with nature.



The project is transforming an unused section of the Ross Park Zoo into a fantasy wonderland.



Chief Officer Traci Pena says that it is going to be an interactive, tactile, musical experience for all ages.

Chief Imagination Officer Traci Pena says, “It’s very magical and mystical. You know, how the trees possibly talk to each other, and what’s happening under ground, and all of that. So, obviously that’s part of the project. We want people, kids, and families to explore their creativity and expand their creativity and see what’s possible.”

Organizers urge the community to get involved with shaping the project. Officers have collected several large wooden spools, and are asking community members to draw up plans for transforming the spools into ‘magical homes.’ The zoo is accepting design ideas now-through May 10th. The public will vote on the designs and the winners will be announced on June 1st. Those interested in submitting drawings can contact marketing@rossparkzoo.org.

The project requires donations of fan blades, paint, large bowls, condiment bottles, tile pieces, tree stumps, wooden spools and plywood. If you want to participate in the project, follow the Imagination Forest project on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/rossparkzoorimaginationforest/.