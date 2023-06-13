TOWN OF UNION (WIVT/WBGH) – A celebration of local talent that got its start at the height of the pandemic is entering its 4th season.

Music in the Glen is a series of concerts that take place at Glendale Park in the Town of Union twice a week through the summer.

Local musician Rob Weinberger directs the series and presents a wide variety of musical genres including original rock, blues, country, funk, bluegrass, Irish and Caribbean calypso.

He says that during the summer of 2020, he wanted to provide a safe outdoor venue for musicians to play and audiences to appreciate.

“Traditionally music in the Binghamton area has been Top 40 and classic rock cover music. Even though I have performers who do cover music, I’m searching for people who are creative, who put their own slant on tunes or write their own music so that they have an opportunity to perform as well,” says Weinberger.

The 22 scheduled concerts begin next Tuesday the 20th with the funk sounds of Metrognome.

Showtimes are 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Admission is free but donations are collected to support the musicians.

For a complete schedule, search Glen Music 607 on Facebook.