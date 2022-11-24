BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – November is Prematurity awareness month and a local organization held a news conference to explain the health crisis, and how to address it.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network held an informative conference regarding premature birth and the World Health Organization’s advice to dealing with the crisis.

By definition, premature birth is a birth that occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Mothers and Babies says that each year, 15 million babies are born prematurely.

A registered Nurse at Wilson Hospital, Lauren Wasser says that as a mother, getting rest, and not stressing over the what-if’s is an essential step in bettering the health of an infant.

“Obviously, no mom wants to see their infant sick or premature at all, but at the same time, we have 24 hour services and nurses caring for your baby, very specialized that we’ve been trained in, so that you can go home and rest,” she says.

The World Health Organization says that having a support system is one of the most important factors when an infant is born.

You can find out more information regarding potential causes of prematurity, and how to address it on the organization’s website at http://MothersandBabies.org.