BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a trial in Broome County Court, a Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty by a jury of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

In February of 2022, New York State Police responded to a residence on Patch Road in the Town of Chenango for a report of a man trespassing.

According to police, that man, 36-year-old Jason Gerhard, previously lived at the residence but did not receive permission to return.

Police arrested Gerhard and found an illegal 22-caliber revolver inside the home.

They determined that the gun belonged to him.

Gerhard has been sentenced to three to six years in New York State prison for the illegal weapon charge. He was also on probation for a separate 2021 weapon charge and received another four years for violating his probation.

He will serve those two sentences consecutively.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to concentrate on repeat offenders, removing them from the community by sending them to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.