ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – All across the Southern Tier, people came together to celebrate and honor those who have died serving our country.

The Riverhurst Memorial Association held its 112th Memorial Day Service at the Riverhurst Cemetery in Endwell this morning.

The community gathered together on the Veterans Memorial Lawn to remember service members and to raise money for the Animal Care Council of Endicott and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers.

There were food tents selling hot dogs, burgers, and chips, plus an ice cream truck, face painting, and live music provided by 102 point five the Vault.

After getting their food, people walked the cemetery placing American Flags and flowers on the graves of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

At the event, the cemetery was raffling off 2 single urn plots with bronze plaques for five dollars an entry.

Riverhurst also has a space dedicated for veterans with 114 single graves and 272 single urn plots.