BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new owner is being sought for a 101-year-old Binghamton building that has fallen on tough times.

The Masonic Temple at 66 Main Street is back on the market after a bank foreclosed on former owner Isaac Anzaroot.

The 60 thousand square foot building has sat vacant for decades after an attempt to convert it into housing by the Masons fell apart.

During Anzaroot’s ownership, the structure was not secured and vagrants had their run of the place, vandalizing it and removing anything of value.

Mayor Jared Kraham recently toured the building with Harkness Commercial Realty Group.

The bank is seeking 400 thousand dollars for it.

Kraham says that while the building has been gutted, it still has a lot of promise and potential.

“This was my first time ever in the building. I don’t think it’s been in operation in my lifetime. Seeing it was really a ‘Wow’ factor, the amount of square footage. I believe it’s a 60,000 plus square foot building. It has a lot of potential but it’s going to take the right type of developer, someone who can access either historic tax credits, state and federal grants to make it a reality,” he says.

Kraham estimates that it could cost tens of millions of dollars just to shore up the building before spending millions more to renovate it.

He says Harkness has pledged to better secure the building to keep vandals out and to clean up the overgrown weeds and trash that is strewn about the property.