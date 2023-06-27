VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Challenger Maria Sexton voted this afternoon at Vestal Fire Station number 4 on the Parkway.

Sexton is part of a slate of Democratic candidates that have dubbed themselves Real Democracy For Vestal.

She ran on a platform of transparency and resident engagement.

Sexton is pledging to post more public documents on the town’s website, set up constituent committees and hold periodic surveys.

She says she enjoys engaging with people.

“I love going door to door. You get to talk to people, you hear different perspectives, and told problems I didn’t even think of. For me, especially if I hopefully get elected to this office, it always has to be about listening to people. The fact that I enjoy it is just a bonus,” she says.

Sexton says she planned to spend the rest of her day walking her dog and talking with her neighbors.

The Broome County Board of Elections has reported lower than average turnout so far today.

The Broome County Board of Elections has reported lower than average turnout so far today.