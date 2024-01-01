VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over in Vestal, Maria Sexton takes the oath as she is now the new Vestal Town Supervisor.

Sexton was sworn in this afternoon at Vestal Town Hall.

Part of her duties as Town Supervisor will be to handle the day to day operations of the town and coordinate with town workers.

Sexton believes the best way to improve trust between the government and citizens is to be transparent.

She says that despite your political beliefs, she wants to hear consistent feedback from Vestal residents so she has an idea about what really matters to people.

“I will do my best, every day, to make sure they have a real say in what’s done, and they are able to see where their money and everything that’s going on in Vestal,” she said.

In attendance was her sister, nephews and father.

Sexton says she hopes to improve transparency and communication between the workers and residents of Vestal.

She says that she has already been meeting with members of Vestal’s Town Board and the meetings have been very productive.