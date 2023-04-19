BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Blatchford on multiple outstanding warrants and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Blatchford is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and multiple other warrants.

He is roughly 5’6” and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Blatchford is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933