BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to Robbery in the 1st Degree.

At around 1 a.m. on August 14th, 36-year-old Robert Simpson approached a male leaving the North Side Deli on Chenango Street in Binghamton.

Simpson threatened the man with a knife and stole property from him. He was arrested a short time later after Binghamton Police reviewed surveillance video and spoke with the victim.

Simpson, who has prior Burglary and Conspiracy convictions, will be sentenced to 8 to 10 years in New York State prison on August 4th.

“Repeat offenders like Simpson will continue to receive State prison sentences to protect our citizens. People should not be afraid to go to the store at any hour of the day or night,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.