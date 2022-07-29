BINGHAMTON, NY – This weekend is the annual kick-off event for a major fundraising campaign.



On Sunday, July 31st, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Roberson Museum is the kick-off party for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk campaign.

The part is free, and there will be music, food, family fun, a silent auction and of course, the big pink chair.

Legacy Lounge Food will be parking a food truck on site and donating a portion of their profits from the event back to the American Cancer Society.

2022 Campaign Shirts will also be available at Sunday’s event.

Vice Chair of the Southern Tier of New York American Cancer Society Board of Advisors Amy Williamson says, “At this event for example, we’ll have a survivor speaker to kind of inspire others. And we have Hope Lodge and transportation programs available as well. So this sort of event, this campaign really kicks-off the fundraising specifically for breast cancer research, but there’s dozens of ways to get involved with your local ACS chapter.”

The 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held at Rec Park on Sunday October 23rd.

Anyone with questions regarding volunteer work, or how to sign up for the event can contact Kristina High via email at Kristina.High@Cancer.org.

Or visit the American Cancer Society’s website at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=relay