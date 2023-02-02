Courtesy of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.

Multiple arrests were made following an operation conducted by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

Sheriff Fred Akshar, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, and Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge will hold a joint press conference at 3:30 p.m. where they will announce more details.

NewsChannel 34 will be there. Stay with us for more details.