BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As domestic violence numbers continue to rise across the area, Broome County residents are invited to dress up their pets to support those affected by abuse.

Crime Victims Assistance Center is hosting their Second Annual Purple Pets for Prevention Parade on October 6 in downtown Binghamton. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the corner of Washington Street and Henry Street in front of Lost Dog’s Fetch. Here, participants will meet CVAC staff, board members, volunteers, and fellow supporters to convene with their pets before parading around a 1.2-mile route. Pet parents are asked to dress up their animals in purple clothing and accessories for the parade as purple is the color associated with domestic violence awareness.

October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Pets for Prevention Parade aims to raise community awareness for domestic abuse while also showing support and solidarity for victims. The walk also serves as a reminder to those in need that local organizations around the area are home to several supportive services.

Since 1981, community members and organizations have come together to tack action against domestic violence and support victims as they face the lasting effects of abuse. CVAC says the issue is particularly important to our community this year because of the multitude of fatal and devastating incidents that have occurred recently.

Domestic violence is prevalent across the globe and does not discriminate. It affects all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. In the U.S., an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims each year.

To register for the pet parade, view the parade route, and learn more information about CVAC, visit Binghamton CVAC on Facebook or @crimevictimsassistancecenter on Instagram.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center has provided a safe and welcoming environment for people who have fallen victim to domestic violence and abuse. They provide free and confidential services such as counseling, 24-hour crisis support, victims advocacy programs, and prevention education for those affected by crime. CVAC works to assist survivors as heal while also educating the community with trauma-informed care, support, and assistance.