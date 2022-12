LISLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Recently, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding possible child abuse within a residence in the Town of Lisle.

Following an investigation, Jordan Smith, a 30-year-old female, was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

She was processed and turned over to the CAP Court for arraignment.