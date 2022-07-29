BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event that aims to connect local business leaders with members of government.

The Legislative Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, August 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Binghamton DoubleTree.

The event will feature a presentation by Michael Hastings, from the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, on ways business owners can protect themselves from potential cybercrime and malicious attacks.

After the presentation, business leaders will have the opportunity to engage with local elected officials during a roundtable discussion.

Employers will take the lead on discussing the issues that are currently affecting their business’.

Mayor Jared Kraham, Senator Fred Akshar, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo are three of the 9 elected officials who will be in attendance.

Local business leaders can register for the event by going to https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/.

Admission is 35 dollars for Chamber Members and 55 dollars for Non-Chamber members.