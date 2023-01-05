BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Office for Aging is hosting an interactive event for family caregivers on Wednesday, January 18th, at the Broome County Library.

The event is a chair yoga session, led by certified yoga instructor, Jim Holley.

Chair yoga is a low-impact exercise comprised of balance, breath, and meditation. It is great for older individuals and provides many of the benefits that standing yoga does.

Incorporating chair yoga into your daily routine can help reduce stress, improve strength, and manage health conditions such as chronic pain, arthritis, and diabetes.

Holley will help you determine if chair yoga is right for you or an older family member.

The event will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.