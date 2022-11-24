BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man who stabbed the mother of his child to death has been found guilty by a jury in Broome County Court.

Yesterday afternoon, a jury found 26-year-old Kout Akol of Binghamton guilty of Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 3rd of last year, Akol stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.

Akol who had a child with Mitchell, severed an artery in the victim’s leg causing her to bleed to death.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says Akol sentenced three children to a life without their mother, only the maximum sentence is appropriate in this case.

Akol faces up to 25 years in New York state prison when he is sentenced on February 23rd next year.