BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – KNOW Theatre in Binghamton is capping off its 30th anniversary season with a play that has no dialogue.

“Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl follows 6 strangers as they attend a silent retreat.

Each is dealing with some form of loss, grief or trauma and are seeking relief, healing and acceptance.

What few lines are spoken in the play come from the off-stage voice of the retreat’s guru.

Director Jeff Tagliaferro says the piece is different from anything he’s worked on in the past.

He says the actors must rely on a lot of physical communication because most of the play takes place in silence.

“They try to communicate and connect or disconnect from their fellow retreaters. Sometimes, there’s a lot of miscommunication when it comes to that which leads to some humor. But there’s also some dealing with pain and working through that in silence. And sometimes through some other noises that they make,” he said.

Small Mouth Sounds opens this Friday and runs for 3 weekends.

Showtimes are 8 o’clock on Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinees at 3.

And as is KNOW’s practice, there will be a pay-what-you-can night on Thursday June 15th.

Otherwise tickets are 25 dollars, 20 for seniors and 15 for students and can be purchased at http://KNOWTheatre.org.