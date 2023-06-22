BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The two remaining defendants in the Colonial rape case were back in a Broome County Courtroom today arguing for their day in court.

Yaron “Ron” Kweller and Jordan Rindgen are facing charges related to sexually assaulting 2 women in the early morning hours of November 27, 2021.

Kweller and Rindgen were part-owners in the Colonial, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Binghamton that was forced to shut down due to public outrage following publication of the allegations on social media.

Last month, Judge Carol Cocchiola threw out similar charges against Kweller’s brother Leor, as well as some of the indictment of Rindgen related to drug sale, drug possession and facilitating the rape.

Today, the prosecution asked the Judge to delay the remaining proceedings while it appeals her decision to dismiss those charges.

Cocchiola denied that request, saying the appeal could drag the case on for years and that the defendants deserve a more timely trial.