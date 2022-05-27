JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City Police released a statement explaining that the department is aware of information circulating about a shooting said to happen this weekend at Wegman’s.

The statement says that at this time, the Johnson City Police have not received any credible threats to Wegman’s or any other location in Johnson City.



There will be a police presence at the store throughout this weekend.



NewsChannel 34 contacted Wegman’s to comment on the situation; the station is awaiting a response.



Anyone who has information regarding any threats being made is encouraged to call the Johnson City Police Department at 729 9321.