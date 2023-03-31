BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

On March 30, 2022, 28-year-old Jimmy Garcia illegally possessed a loaded 9-millimeter pistol in the Village of Johnson City.

Johnson City Police responded to reports of Garcia displaying a handgun and threatening an acquaintance in the village.

Police followed Garcia, who was a passenger in a teal Nissan Altima, to a residence on Grand Avenue.

Garcia was stopped and police recovered the loaded handgun from his waistband. He was taken into custody.

Garcia, who has a 2013 felony conviction for attempted burglary in Brooklyn, will be sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.

“Thanks to the Johnson City Police Department for a quick response. Broome County welcomes all law-abiding citizens. Felons, with a history of violence, who endanger our community by possessing illegal weapons, will be located and sent to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.