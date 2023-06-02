APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – B.U. Athletics held its annual booster club golf tournament at the Links at Hiawatha, and one person stole the show with a donation to the school.

In just 35 days, Jersey Mike’s raised over 27 thousand dollars, and donated the money to B.U.’s Institute for Child Development.

The ICD serves children and families with developmental disabilities and autism.

Co-Director Jennifer Gillis Mattson says the donation will go to expand and create new innovative programming.

Connor Wilson is the local franchisee of Jersey Mike’s and says that all of the money was raised during the sub shop’s Month of Giving in March.

“My godmother’s husband works at the university and me and him kind of sat down and chatted about how we wanted to deploy the funds. He mentioned the Institute of Child Development, I did a lot of research on them, and we just decided that they were really the best partner for us and the best way we’d like to spend our money, and where we can donate and have the biggest impact in the university,” he said.

Wilson presented the check to representatives from the ICD and university president Harvey Stenger.

He says that this is just the beginning of their relationship, and that Jersey Mike’s will continue to support the ICD in the future.