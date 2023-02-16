JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dominic Howe on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Howe is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Rape in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

He is roughly 5’11” tall and 130 pounds.

He was last reported to frequent the Harry L. Drive area of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Howe is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933